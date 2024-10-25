Più donne manager in sanità, sos Pascale “Non basta il 10%” (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Al via stamattina l’ottavo congresso Women in Surgery Italia, un evento per promuovere la parità di genere nel mondo della chirurgia. L’incontro, organizzato da Women in Surgery Italia (Wis) sotto la presidenza di Daniela Rega, si concentra sul riconoscimento e la valorizzazione delle chirurghe e delle professioniste sanitarie, nonostante le difficoltà ancora presenti in un contesto storicamente maschile. I dati sono preoccupanti, le sfide ancora difficili da vincere. Nonostante le donne costituiscano oltre il 60 per cento dei laureati in medicina, solo una piccola percentuale riesce a raggiungere le posizioni di vertice nel campo della chirurgia. Secondo recenti dati, meno del 10 del cento delle posizioni apicali (primari e direttori di dipartimento) è occupato da chirurghe, un riflesso delle difficoltà incontrate nel superare barriere strutturali e pregiudizi di genere. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Al via stamattina l’ottavo congresso Women in Surgery Italia, un evento per promuovere la parità di genere nel mondo della chirurgia. L’incontro, organizzato da Women in Surgery Italia (Wis) sotto la presidenza di Daniela Rega, si concentra sul riconoscimento e la valorizzazione delle chirurghe e delle professioniste sanitarie, nonostante le difficoltà ancora presenti in un contesto storicamente maschile. I dati sono preoccupanti, le sfide ancora difficili da vincere. Nonostante lecostituiscano oltre il 60 per cento dei laureati in medicina, solo una piccola percentuale riesce a raggiungere le posizioni di vertice nel campo della chirurgia. Secondo recenti dati, meno del 10 del cento delle posizioni apicali (primari e direttori di dipartimento) è occupato da chirurghe, un riflesso delle difficoltà incontrate nel superare barriere strutturali e pregiudizi di genere.

