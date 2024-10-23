Müller lancia il nuovo snack proteico mini per sportivi: il freschissimo Mini Snack da gustare (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Müller, azienda di riferimento nel settore della produzione di yogurt e dessert proteici, ha annunciato una nova proposta nel mercato degli Snack: il Müller proteico Mini Snack. Progettato per soddisfare le esigenze di consumatori attenti alla salute e al benessere, questo Snack è disponibile con un rivestimento di cioccolato e in due deliziosi gusti, caffè e cocco. Con un formato pratico da 2 pezzi, questo prodotto si propone di unire nutrizione e piacere in modo innovativo. Un’innovazione nel settore degli Snack Con l’introduzione del Müller proteico Mini Snack, l’azienda dimostra ancora una volta il suo impegno nell’innovare e diversificare la sua offerta. Gaeta.it - Müller lancia il nuovo snack proteico mini per sportivi: il freschissimo Mini Snack da gustare Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter, azienda di riferimento nel settore della produzione di yogurt e dessert proteici, ha annunciato una nova proposta nel mercato degli: il. Progettato per soddisfare le esigenze di consumatori attenti alla salute e al benessere, questoè disponibile con un rivestimento di cioccolato e in due deliziosi gusti, caffè e cocco. Con un formato pratico da 2 pezzi, questo prodotto si propone di unire nutrizione e piacere in modo innovativo. Un’innovazione nel settore degliCon l’introduzione del, l’azienda dimostra ancora una volta il suo impegno nell’innovare e diversificare la sua offerta.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Snack Mix Recipes - Whether you’re hosting friends for the big game, tailgating before watching in person, or just enjoying a relaxing weekend with family cheering on your favorite team on TV, getting the snacks right is ... (msn.com)

Cadbury's brings back 'extinct' chocolate bar as shoppers rush to high street supermarket to get them before they sell out - The chocolate bar has been absent for 18 years but Cadbury's has brought it back - but this time in miniature form. (dailymail.co.uk)

33 Best Keto Snacks to Make (or Buy Online!) - Kill carb cravings fast by having the best keto snacks at the ready. Here's a roundup of keto diet-friendly munchies to buy or make. (msn.com)