Venom: Il creatore Todd McFarlane sorprende Tom Hardy (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Tom Hardy vuole chiudere in bellezza la saga cinematografica di Venom in Venom: The Last Dance. Questa avventura non sarebbe stata possibile senza i fumetti che hanno introdotto Venom nel mondo. Portato in vita per la prima volta da Todd McFarlane e David Michelinie in Amazing Spider-Man #299, Venom è diventato uno dei personaggi più popolari della Marvel e ora ha sviluppato una nuova legione di fan sul grande schermo. Per assurdo, McFarlane e Hardy non si erano ancora incontrati prima del Comic-Con di New York, ma Chris Killian di ComicBook ha avuto la possibilità di essere presente nella stanza quando McFarlane, Hardy e il regista di Venom: The Last Dance Kelly Marcel si sono finalmente incrociati. Nerdpool.it - Venom: Il creatore Todd McFarlane sorprende Tom Hardy Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Tomvuole chiudere in bellezza la saga cinematografica diin: The Last Dance. Questa avventura non sarebbe stata possibile senza i fumetti che hanno introdottonel mondo. Portato in vita per la prima volta dae David Michelinie in Amazing Spider-Man #299,è diventato uno dei personaggi più popolari della Marvel e ora ha sviluppato una nuova legione di fan sul grande schermo. Per assurdo,non si erano ancora incontrati prima del Comic-Con di New York, ma Chris Killian di ComicBook ha avuto la possibilità di essere presente nella stanza quandoe il regista di: The Last Dance Kelly Marcel si sono finalmente incrociati.

