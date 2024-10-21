Sinfollywood – Tribute to Henry Mancini at 100s il nuovo album di Gaetano Randazzo (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dal 25 ottobre 2024 è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale “Sinfollywood” – Tribute to Henry Mancini at 100s (Kelidon Entertainment), il nuovo album di Gaetano Randazzo. “Sinfollywood” è una “sinfonia hollywoodiana” composta da dodici arrangiamenti originali ideati da Gaetano Randazzo, per vari solisti classici, pop, jazz, per gruppo a cappella, coro di bambini e grande orchestra sinfonica. Vi sono momenti musicali in cui sono messi in luce strumenti speciali dal sapore unico come il mandolino, la fisarmonica e l’armonica a bocca. È un tributo al pluripremiato Henry Mancini, compositore americano di origina italiana, di cui quest’anno ricorre il centenario dalla nascita avvenuta il 16 aprile del 1924. Laprimapagina.it - Sinfollywood – Tribute to Henry Mancini at 100s il nuovo album di Gaetano Randazzo Leggi tutta la notizia su Laprimapagina.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dal 25 ottobre 2024 è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale “” –toat(Kelidon Entertainment), ildi. “” è una “sinfonia hollywoodiana” composta da dodici arrangiamenti originali ideati da, per vari solisti classici, pop, jazz, per gruppo a cappella, coro di bambini e grande orchestra sinfonica. Vi sono momenti musicali in cui sono messi in luce strumenti speciali dal sapore unico come il mandolino, la fisarmonica e l’armonica a bocca. È un tributo al pluripremiato, compositore americano di origina italiana, di cui quest’anno ricorre il centenario dalla nascita avvenuta il 16 aprile del 1924.

