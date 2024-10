Liberoquotidiano.it - Costa Rica is asserting itself as a strategic partner in agricultural and food exports.

(Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) SAN JOSE,, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/More than 40 companies promoted by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of(PROCOMER) reinforce's leadership in the agriculture andsector with their participation in the SIAL Paris and Fruit Attraction 2024 trade fairs, key events that bring together the major players in both industries globally. During both trade fairs, these companies present a wide range of innovative and sustainable products, which also meet high standards of quality that reinforce their position as competitive suppliers in international markets. Participation in SIAL Paris and Fruit Attraction represents astep in the search for new business opportunities and market diversification, paving the way forn expansion into markets such as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.