Al Winter Sport Subiaco la Coppa Italia di skiroll NextPro (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si tinge dei colori del Lazio la Coppa Italia NextPro di skiroll che ha vissuto l’atto conclusivo sulle strade del Monte Bondone. La Società Winter Sport Club Subiaco al termine della diciottesima prova stagionale si è aggiudicata l’ambito trofeo collezionando complessivamente 22.839 punti lasciandosi alle spalle due club titolati come i veneti Orsago (17.461) e Valdobbiadene (17.121). E’ la prima volta che un club laziale iscrive il proprio nome nell’albo d’oro della prestigiosa manifestazione spezzando il monopolio delle grandi società del Nord. Al successo di squadra si aggiungono i titoli individuali da Giacomo Miaci e Sara Di Fusco nell’Under 12 e di Sara Proietti Cignitti nell’Under 14 F. Ai successi degli atleti sublacensi si aggiunge il trionfo del reatino Riccardo Monaco nella categoria M2. Sport.periodicodaily.com - Al Winter Sport Subiaco la Coppa Italia di skiroll NextPro Leggi tutta la notizia su Sport.periodicodaily.com (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si tinge dei colori del Lazio ladiche ha vissuto l’atto conclusivo sulle strade del Monte Bondone. La SocietàClubal termine della diciottesima prova stagionale si è aggiudicata l’ambito trofeo collezionando complessivamente 22.839 punti lasciandosi alle spalle due club titolati come i veneti Orsago (17.461) e Valdobbiadene (17.121). E’ la prima volta che un club laziale iscrive il proprio nome nell’albo d’oro della prestigiosa manifestazione spezzando il monopolio delle grandi società del Nord. Al successo di squadra si aggiungono i titoli individuali da Giacomo Miaci e Sara Di Fusco nell’Under 12 e di Sara Proietti Cignitti nell’Under 14 F. Ai successi degli atleti sublacensi si aggiunge il trionfo del reatino Riccardo Monaco nella categoria M2.

