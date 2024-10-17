La sfida del Robotic Combat Vehicle giunge al termine. Chi sarà il vincitore? (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) L’Esercito degli Stati Uniti sta per fare un passo importante verso l’integrazione di veicoli Robotici nel proprio arsenale. Entro la prossima primavera, sarà selezionato il vincitore tra quattro concorrenti che stanno sviluppando il Robotic Combat Vehicle (Rcv), una piattaforma Robotica destinata a supportare i veicoli da Combattimento con equipaggio. Lo ha dichiarato il maggiore Glenn Dean, responsabile del programma per i sistemi di Combattimento terrestri. Un anno fa, l’esercito ha selezionato quattro aziende (McQ, Textron Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems e Oshkosh Defense) per progettare e costruire prototipi di questi veicoli Robotici. Il piano iniziale prevedeva lo sviluppo di tre varianti di diverse dimensioni, ma successivamente si è deciso di concentrarsi su una singola piattaforma, che potesse essere equipaggiata con payload specifici per missioni particolari. Formiche.net - La sfida del Robotic Combat Vehicle giunge al termine. Chi sarà il vincitore? Leggi tutta la notizia su Formiche.net (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) L’Esercito degli Stati Uniti sta per fare un passo importante verso l’integrazione di veicolii nel proprio arsenale. Entro la prossima primavera,selezionato iltra quattro concorrenti che stanno sviluppando il(Rcv), una piattaformaa destinata a supportare i veicoli datimento con equipaggio. Lo ha dichiarato il maggiore Glenn Dean, responsabile del programma per i sistemi ditimento terrestri. Un anno fa, l’esercito ha selezionato quattro aziende (McQ, Textron Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems e Oshkosh Defense) per progettare e costruire prototipi di questi veicolii. Il piano iniziale prevedeva lo sviluppo di tre varianti di diverse dimensioni, ma successivamente si è deciso di concentrarsi su una singola piattaforma, che potesse essere equipaggiata con payload specifici per missioni particolari.

