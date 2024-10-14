Due presidenze fragili. Ford non decollò mai. L’europeista Carter archiviò l’era Kissinger (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Graglia Da Ford a Carter – eredità difficile Quando Richard Nixon si dimise fu un doppio choc per gli Stati Uniti. Da un lato c’era un presidente dimessosi sull’orlo della messa in stato di accusa, dall’altro subentrava un vicepresidente che non era stato votato da nessuno. Gerald Ford, infatti, era stato nominato motu proprio da Richard Nixon dopo che il suo vicepresidente eletto, Spiro Agnew, si era dovuto dimettere per accuse di corruzione ed evasione fiscale. Il nuovo presidente era quindi un personaggio che fino a quel momento aveva fatto parlare di sé solo per la sua lontana partecipazione alla commissione Warren Sull’omicidio Kennedy (dove peraltro era tra gli insabbiatori). Quotidiano.net - Due presidenze fragili. Ford non decollò mai. L’europeista Carter archiviò l’era Kissinger Leggi tutta la notizia su Quotidiano.net (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Graglia Da– eredità difficile Quando Richard Nixon si dimise fu un doppio choc per gli Stati Uniti. Da un lato c’era un presidente dimessosi sull’orlo della messa in stato di accusa, dall’altro subentrava un vicepresidente che non era stato votato da nessuno. Gerald, infatti, era stato nominato motu proprio da Richard Nixon dopo che il suo vicepresidente eletto, Spiro Agnew, si era dovuto dimettere per accuse di corruzione ed evasione fiscale. Il nuovo presidente era quindi un personaggio che fino a quel momento aveva fatto parlare di sé solo per la sua lontana partecipazione alla commissione Warren Sull’omicidio Kennedy (dove peraltro era tra gli insabbiatori).

