The Boys: Per Aya Cash il prequel Vought Rising sarà "assurdamente bello" (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) L'attrice tornerà nei panni di Stormfront, accanto a Jensen Ackles, che riprenderà il ruolo di Soldatino. Leggi tutta la notizia su Comingsoon.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) L'attrice tornerà nei panni di Stormfront, accanto a Jensen Ackles, che riprenderà il ruolo di Soldatino.

Comingsoon.it - The Boys: Per Aya Cash il prequel Vought Rising sarà "assurdamente bello"

The Boys: Per Aya Cash il prequel Vought Rising sarà "assurdamente bello" - The Boys non tornerà indietro nel tempo per banali sentimentalismi. L'ex star Aya Cash ha assicurato che Vought Rising, lo spin-off prequel che la vedrà protagonista con Jensen Ackles, sarà folle e ... (comingsoon.it)

The Boys Spinoff Star Aya Cash Teases Series After Reading Scripts: Insanely Good - The Amazon Prime Video spinoff series Vought Rising was announced at Comic-Con this year. The Boys is ending with its fifth and final season; the prequel story will continue with the characters of ... (timesnownews.com)

Aya Cash Says ‘The Boys’ Spin-Off ‘Vought Rising’ Will Be “Insanely Good” - Stormfront actress Aya Cash is revving up for another installment of The Boys and has provided fans with an exciting Vought Rising update for fans. Although the actress says she doesn’t “actually know ... (msn.com)