Praxis Tech Maximizes PIX Approval Ratios in Brazil with New Cascading Feature (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Praxis Tech, a leader in payment orchestration Technology, today unveiled the industry's first PIX Cascading Feature available as an easy-to-integrate solution for merchants of all sizes. The Feature, which is now being made widely available to businesses connected to Praxis' Platform, substantially increases transaction success rates when accepting payments in Brazil. This innovative new offering solidifies Praxis' position as the premier platform for merchants looking to improve their payment performance and offers unparalleled Approval Ratios across various sectors prone to higher decline rates, including high-risk industries such as iGaming and Retail Trading. PIX, the instant payment system introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil, now accounts for the vast majority of Praxis' merchants payments in the country.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Praxis Tech, a leader in payment orchestration Technology, today unveiled the industry's first PIX Cascading Feature available as an easy-to-integrate solution for merchants of all sizes. The Feature, which is now being made widely available to businesses connected to Praxis' Platform, substantially increases transaction success rates when accepting payments in Brazil. This innovative new offering solidifies Praxis' position as the premier platform for merchants looking to improve their payment performance and offers unparalleled Approval Ratios across various sectors prone to higher decline rates, including high-risk industries such as iGaming and Retail Trading. PIX, the instant payment system introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil, now accounts for the vast majority of Praxis' merchants payments in the country.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Da finextra: Praxis Tech unveils cascading payments platform - Praxis Tech, a leader in payment orchestration technology, today unveiled the industry's first PIX Cascading feature available as an easy-to-integrate solution for merchants of all sizes.
- Da adnkronos: Praxis Tech Maximizes PIX Approval Ratios in Brazil with New Cascading Feature - Praxis Tech, a leader in payment orchestration technology, today unveiled the industry's first PIX Cascading feature available as an easy-to-integrate solution for merchants of all sizes. The feature, ...
- Da lelezard: Study.com's Free AI-Enabled Praxis Core Prep Receives Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Secondary Education - Study.com, which opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators per month with its K-12, college course and test preparation online learning ...
Video Praxis TechVideo Praxis Tech