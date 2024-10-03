Praxis Tech Maximizes PIX Approval Ratios in Brazil with New Cascading Feature

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leader in payment orchestrationnology, today unveiled the industry's first PIXavailable as an easy-to-integrate solution for merchants of all sizes. The, which is now being made widely available to businesses connected to' Platform, substantially increases transaction success rates when accepting payments in. This innovative new offering solidifies' position as the premier platform for merchants looking to improve their payment performance and offers unparalleledacross various sectors prone to higher decline rates, including high-risk industries such as iGaming and Retail Trading. PIX, the instant payment system introduced by the Central Bank of, now accounts for the vast majority of' merchants payments in the country.