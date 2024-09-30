Swerve Strickland rivela | Ecco come Shawn Michaels mi ha aiutato a migliorare in WWE

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024), attualmente sotto contratto con l’AEW, ha recentemente condiviso interessanti retroscena sul suo periodo in WWE NXT,ndoabbia giocato un ruolo cruciale nel suo sviluppoperformer. L’esperienza diin NXT Prima di approdare in AEW nel marzo 2022,ha trascorso oltre due anni in WWE, principalmente nel brand NXT. Durante questo periodo, ha avuto l’opportunità di lavorare a stretto contatto con figure di spiccoPaul “Triple H” Levesque e, all’epoca Vice Presidente dello Sviluppo dei Talenti. La sessione di studio conIn una recente intervista a “The Breakfast Club”,ha raccontato un episodio particolarmente significativo: “Chiesi a: ‘Possiamo guardare dei filmati insieme, tipo per un’ora?’ Lui mi rispose: ‘Mandami via email tre match.