Swerve Strickland rivela: “Ecco come Shawn Michaels mi ha aiutato a migliorare in WWE” (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Swerve Strickland, attualmente sotto contratto con l’AEW, ha recentemente condiviso interessanti retroscena sul suo periodo in WWE NXT, rivelando come Shawn Michaels abbia giocato un ruolo cruciale nel suo sviluppo come performer. L’esperienza di Strickland in NXT Prima di approdare in AEW nel marzo 2022, Strickland ha trascorso oltre due anni in WWE, principalmente nel brand NXT. Durante questo periodo, ha avuto l’opportunità di lavorare a stretto contatto con figure di spicco come Paul “Triple H” Levesque e Shawn Michaels, all’epoca Vice Presidente dello Sviluppo dei Talenti. La sessione di studio con Shawn Michaels In una recente intervista a “The Breakfast Club”, Strickland ha raccontato un episodio particolarmente significativo: “Chiesi a Shawn: ‘Possiamo guardare dei filmati insieme, tipo per un’ora?’ Lui mi rispose: ‘Mandami via email tre match.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
- Chicago Fire cast adds KaDee Strickland as Monica Pascal - The Chicago Fire cast introduced a surprise character during the season premiere. Much of the episode dealt with the new chief at Firehouse 51 and his different leadership style. Actor Dermot Mulroney ... - msn
- Swerve Strickland Reveals The Advice Shawn Michaels Gave Him In WWE NXT - During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recalled working with Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT and the feedback the Heartbreak Kid gave him. You can ... - ewrestlingnews
- Swerve Strickland Comments On Report That WWE Believes AEW Paid Him Above Market Value - Swerve Strickland responds to the report that WWE believed that AEW paid above market value with his new contract. WWE released Strickland in a wave of cuts in 2021. He then signed with AEW and ... - yahoo
Video Swerve StricklandVideo Swerve Strickland