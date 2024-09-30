Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 30 set 2024

Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG

Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar flow plates. The agreement helps streamline subsequent processes in Cell Impact's production flow and optimize the conditions for delivering flow plates on a large scale. Andritz Soutec AG will, as part of this collaboration, develop SouCell, a galvo welding machine that will strengthen Cell Impact's Phase II program by increasing production capacity and a stronger production offering. "We are pleased to contribute in the transition to a more sustainable energy system together with Cell Impact.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Cell Impact
Notizie da altre fonti che parlano di Cell
  • Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG - Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar ... - adnkronos

  • Appalachia’s ‘Katrina Moment’ - The crisis is being called Appalachia’s own “Katrina moment.” By the time that category five monster hit Louisiana, President George W. Bush was already into his second term. Helene is a smaller storm ... - nysun

  • World Heart Day 2024: Can flavanol-rich dark cocoa potentially benefit cardiovascular health? - Can indulging in a daily cup of hot cocoa truly fight off heart disease? Public health intellectual Dr Jagadish Hiremath sheds light on this topic. - indianexpress

Video di Tendenza
Video Cell Impact
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.