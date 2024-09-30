Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar flow plates. The agreement helps streamline subsequent processes in Cell Impact's production flow and optimize the conditions for delivering flow plates on a large scale. Andritz Soutec AG will, as part of this collaboration, develop SouCell, a galvo welding machine that will strengthen Cell Impact's Phase II program by increasing production capacity and a stronger production offering. "We are pleased to contribute in the transition to a more sustainable energy system together with Cell Impact.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar flow plates. The agreement helps streamline subsequent processes in Cell Impact's production flow and optimize the conditions for delivering flow plates on a large scale. Andritz Soutec AG will, as part of this collaboration, develop SouCell, a galvo welding machine that will strengthen Cell Impact's Phase II program by increasing production capacity and a stronger production offering. "We are pleased to contribute in the transition to a more sustainable energy system together with Cell Impact.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Cell Impact enhances production capacity through an agreement with Andritz Soutec AG - Cell Impact continues to enhance its capacity and capability. Today, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Andritz Soutec AG, Switzerland, regarding a machine for galvo welding of bipolar ... - adnkronos
- Appalachia’s ‘Katrina Moment’ - The crisis is being called Appalachia’s own “Katrina moment.” By the time that category five monster hit Louisiana, President George W. Bush was already into his second term. Helene is a smaller storm ... - nysun
- World Heart Day 2024: Can flavanol-rich dark cocoa potentially benefit cardiovascular health? - Can indulging in a daily cup of hot cocoa truly fight off heart disease? Public health intellectual Dr Jagadish Hiremath sheds light on this topic. - indianexpress
Video Cell ImpactVideo Cell Impact