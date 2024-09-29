Six Kings Slam 2024, il tabellone: Sinner sfida Medvedev, Djokovic e Nadal già in semifinale (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) È stato reso noto il tabellone del Six Kings Slam 2024, ricco torneo di esibizione in programma a Riyad, in Arabia Saudita, da mercoledì 16 a sabato 19 ottobre. Direttamente in semifinale Novak Djokovic e Rafa Nadal, che beneficeranno di un bye. Partirà dai quarti invece il percorso di Jannik Sinner, il quale se la vedrà contro Daniil Medvedev, con il vincitore che sfiderà Djokovic. Dall’altra parte del tabellone, a contendersi un posto in semifinale contro Nadal saranno invece Carlos Alcaraz e Holger Rune. Di seguito il tabellone con le date dei match.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Kings Slam
