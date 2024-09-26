Study Finds Lycomato® Improves Mitochondrial Function and Delays Cellular Aging (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
A pre-clinical Study recently published in Antioxidants Finds Lycored's Lycomato® has significant benefits for Cellular health and Aging. Results from this Study show Lycomato can improve Mitochondrial Function, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against Cellular damage—all factors that slow the Cellular Aging process and effect longevity. Mitochondria, the energy (ATP) producers of cells, become less efficient and generate more harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time. Increased oxidative stress damages cells, impairs Cellular Function, triggers cell senescence and accelerates Aging. Studies suggest improving Mitochondrial Function can extend lifespan and promote healthier Aging.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
A pre-clinical Study recently published in Antioxidants Finds Lycored's Lycomato® has significant benefits for Cellular health and Aging. Results from this Study show Lycomato can improve Mitochondrial Function, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against Cellular damage—all factors that slow the Cellular Aging process and effect longevity. Mitochondria, the energy (ATP) producers of cells, become less efficient and generate more harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time. Increased oxidative stress damages cells, impairs Cellular Function, triggers cell senescence and accelerates Aging. Studies suggest improving Mitochondrial Function can extend lifespan and promote healthier Aging.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Due abitudini alimentari da evitare per mantenere un’energia stabile durante il giorno - Conclusione Mantenere un’energia stabile durante il giorno è una sfida che richiede un approccio olistico. Anche se una lattina standard di bevanda energetica contiene circa 80-85 mg di caffeina (più o meno come una tazza di caffè), molte lattine sono il doppio delle dimensioni e consumarne più di ... pantareinews
- Due abitudini alimentari da evitare per mantenere un’energia stabile durante il giorno - Allo stesso modo, è utile limitare anche il consumo di snack confezionati come patatine, cracker o barrette di cereali troppo zuccherate. Cosa succede al corpo se rinunci allo zucchero per un mese? . pantareinews
- L’Esistenzialismo di D La Her, dove l’impalpabilità della figura umana è sottolineata da involucri che evocano potenzialità possibili - Studying and observing everything that ran beneath the surface was a fundamental moment of analysis to put man at the centre of pictorial and sculptural research, allowing to emerge all those inner weaknesses that in the art of previous centuries had been ignored or at least put in second place to ... lopinionista
- Lo sperma dei pesci Guppy ha perso tutta la sua forza riproduttiva. Il motivo? Il Prozac e altri antidepressivi hanno contaminato le acque - Il risultato è stato letteralmente “stupefacente” perché i maschi hanno drasticamente diminuito la loro capacità di riproduzione. 600 pesci Guppy selvatici in alcune vasche riempite di farmaci tra cui il Prozac. ilfattoquotidiano
Video Study FindsVideo Study Finds