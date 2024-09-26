New product line in the professional category | Gigaset presents IP desktop phone portfolio

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) BOCHOLT, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/, Europe's market leader for DECTs, is expanding itsin thewith 3 new IP desks. Together with the single- and multi-cells as well as handsets manufactured in Germany,now offers a seamless, comprehensiverange forusers in the office-, service- and industrial environment. To complete its own ecosystem,integrates selecteds from the VTech family. In April this year,has been acquired by the Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer VTech Holdings Limited. With its VTech, AT&T and Snom brands, the Group has been an important player in the international telecommunications environment for many years. The three new devices will be refined by the joint research and development team and adapted to's structures.