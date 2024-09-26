New product line in the professional category: Gigaset presents IP desktop phone portfolio (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) BOCHOLT, Germany, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Gigaset, Europe's market leader for DECT phones, is expanding its product portfolio in the professional category with 3 new IP desk phones. Together with the single- and multi-cells as well as handsets manufactured in Germany, Gigaset now offers a seamless, comprehensive product range for professional users in the office-, service- and industrial environment. To complete its own ecosystem, Gigaset integrates selected products from the VTech family. In April this year, Gigaset has been acquired by the Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer VTech Holdings Limited. With its VTech, AT&T and Snom brands, the Group has been an important player in the international telecommunications environment for many years. The three new devices will be refined by the joint research and development team and adapted to Gigaset's structures.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
