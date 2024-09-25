AEW: A Dynamite Grand Slam Jon Moxley affronta Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson in azione e altro (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) L’episodio di AEW Dynamite del 25 settembre 2024 promette di essere un evento emozionante dall’inizio alla fine, essendo l’edizione annuale del Grand Slam, con tantissimi incontri per i fan. Lumberjack Strap Match: Jeff Jarrett VS “Hangman” Adam Page Jeff Jarrett affronterà Hangman Adam Page in un match che continua la storia intrigante di Page. Quest’ultimo sta seguendo un percorso oscuro che Jarrett conosce bene, ma Page crede di essere giustificato, e molti concordano con lui. AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks VS Kyle Fletcher e Will Ospreay I Young Bucks affronteranno Kyle Fletcher e Will Ospreay in un match che mette in mostra lo stile emozionante che i fan di AEW adorano. Fletcher e Ospreay sono noti per essere performer abili, famosi per i loro match veloci e spettacolari.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
