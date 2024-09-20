Lenzing's VEOCEL™ builds awareness in combating plastic pollution highlighted at UN's SEA of Solutions 2024 (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Lenzing, Austria, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
VEOCEL™, the flagship specialty nonwovens brand of Lenzing Group, highlighted its commitment to innovation and providing Solutions to help address the global plastic crisis at the "SEA of Solutions 2024" (SoS) event organized by SEA circular – an initiative by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA) on 18th September in Bangkok, Thailand. Since 2019, SoS has been a platform for exploring Solutions to address plastic pollution. Lenzing's participation builds on longstanding efforts to minimize the reliance on plastics in the nonwovens industry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
