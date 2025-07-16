The Legend of Zelda | il live action ha trovato i suoi Zelda e Link

Il film live-action di Nintendo “ The Legend of Zelda ” ha svelato i nomi di Zelda e Link. In un post sui social media di mercoledì, Shigeru Miyamoto di Nintendo ha rivelato che Bo Bragason interpreterà Zelda, mentre Benjamin Evan Ainsworth interpreterà Link, insieme a quelle che sembrano essere foto in anteprima degli attori in costume. “Sono lieto di annunciare che per il film live-action di ‘The Legend of Zelda’, Zelda sarà interpretata da Bo Bragason-san e Link da Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san”, ha scritto. “Non vedo l’ora di vederli entrambi sul grande schermo. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

The Legend of Zelda: una star di Euphoria interpreterà la principessa Zelda? - Il casting ideale della protagonista dell'adattamento di The Legend of Zelda potrebbe concretizzarsi secondo le voci di un noto insider.

Hunter Schafer potrebbe essere in lizza per un ruolo in The Legend of Zelda - Hunter Schafer potrebbe essere in lizza per un ruolo in The Legend of Zelda Dopo Hunger Games, Hunter Schafer potrebbe essere pronta per un nuovo franchise.

Hunter Schafer possibile protagonista in The Legend of Zelda - nuovi sviluppi nel mondo dei film: “the legend of zelda” tra attese e casting. Il panorama cinematografico si arricchisce di un nuovo progetto che promette di conquistare gli appassionati di videogiochi e cinema.

