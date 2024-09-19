Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 19 set 2024

Alibaba Cloud Unveils New AI Models and Revamped Infrastructure for AI Computing

Alibaba Cloud Unveils New AI Models and Revamped Infrastructure for AI Computing (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - • Cloud Leader Unveils 100 Open-sourced Qwen 2.5 Multimodal Models and New Text-to-Video AI Model to Bring Visual Creations to a Higher Level • Revamped Cloud Infrastructure is Introduced to Maximize Values for Customers HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced it has released over 100 of its newly-launched large language Models, Qwen 2.5, to the global open-source community. This significant contribution was revealed at the Apsara Conference, its annual flagship event. In addition, Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a Revamped full-stack Infrastructure designed to meet the growing demands for robust AI Computing.
