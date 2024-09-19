Alibaba Cloud Unveils New AI Models and Revamped Infrastructure for AI Computing (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - • Cloud Leader Unveils 100 Open-sourced Qwen 2.5 Multimodal Models and New Text-to-Video AI Model to Bring Visual Creations to a Higher Level • Revamped Cloud Infrastructure is Introduced to Maximize Values for Customers HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced it has released over 100 of its newly-launched large language Models, Qwen 2.5, to the global open-source community. This significant contribution was revealed at the Apsara Conference, its annual flagship event. In addition, Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a Revamped full-stack Infrastructure designed to meet the growing demands for robust AI Computing.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
