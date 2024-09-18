Mean Girls – la recensione senza spoiler della teen comedy

Leggi tutta la notizia su superguidatv

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)è il reboot dell’omonimo film del 2004, iconica pellicola degli anni 2000 con protagoniste Lindsay Lohan e Rachel McAdams. Attualmente in tendenza su Paramount+, questa nuova versione, presentata anche in forma di musical, segue la storia di Cady, un’adolescente che, dopo aver vissuto in Kenya, si trasferisce negli Stati Uniti e si iscrive alla North Shore High School. Inserirsi nel nuovo ambiente non sarà facile, soprattutto a causa del sistema di regole imposto da Regina George, l’implacabile e incontrastata Queen del liceo. Ma quando Regina invita Cady a far parte del suo esclusivo gruppo di amiche, gli equilibri iniziano a vacillare, e Cady rimarrà inevitabilmente affascinata da questo nuovo mondo.