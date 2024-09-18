LIVE Manchester City-Inter Champions League | in diretta cronaca e risultato

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)è il match valido per la prima giornata della2024-2025: segui l’eventocon latestuale a cura di-News.it. L’di Simone Inzaghi sfida ilallenato da Pep Guardiola. Il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 21.00, si gioca all’Etihad Stadium.(ORE 21.00) – PREMI F5 O AGGIORNA L’APP PER RICARICARE 20.30 Mezz’ora al calcio d’inizio della partita valida per la prima giornata ditra. Nell’attesa potete già vedere le formazioni ufficiali:(4-3-2-1): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Savinho; Haaland.In panchina: Ortega, Carson, Foden, Kovacic, Stones, Gundogan, Nunes, Doku, Walker, McAtee.