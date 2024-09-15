NCIS | Origins il trailer introduce un giovane Leroy Jethro Gibbs con molto da dimostrare

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) È stato diffuso ildi, lo show prequel che fa parte del vasto universo di. È arrivato ildi. Lo show della CBS è un prequel che fa parte del vasto universo died è ambientato nel 1991, quando il personaggio di Mark Harmon,, interpretato dada Austin Stowell, diventa per la prima volta un agente speciale dell'ufficio NIS di Camp Pendleton. Harmon continuerà a far parte del prossimocome voce narrante dello show, insieme a un cast d'insieme che comprende anche Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie e Diany Rodriguez. TVLine ha ora condiviso in esclusiva il primoufficiale di. Il