NCIS: Origins, il trailer introduce un giovane Leroy Jethro Gibbs con molto da dimostrare (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) È stato diffuso il trailer di NCIS: Origins, lo show prequel che fa parte del vasto universo di NCIS. È arrivato il trailer di NCIS: Origins. Lo show della CBS è un prequel che fa parte del vasto universo di NCIS ed è ambientato nel 1991, quando il personaggio di Mark Harmon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, interpretato da giovane da Austin Stowell, diventa per la prima volta un agente speciale dell'ufficio NIS di Camp Pendleton. Harmon continuerà a far parte del prossimo NCIS: Origins come voce narrante dello show, insieme a un cast d'insieme che comprende anche Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie e Diany Rodriguez. TVLine ha ora condiviso in esclusiva il primo trailer ufficiale di NCIS: Origins. IlLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
