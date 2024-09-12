Hillstone Networks Recognized in the Latest Analyst Report for Microsegmentation Solutions (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Hillstone Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity Solutions, has been Recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentations Solutions, Q3 2024 Report for its advanced Microsegmentation offerings, including CloudHive and CloudArmour. The assessment considered 23 criteria to evaluate Microsegmentation solution providers. This analysis included identifying, researching, analyzing, and rating the most significant providers in the market. The Report offers a detailed comparison of each provider, helping professionals select the most suitable solution for their specific needs. We believe this recognition underscores Hillstone's ability to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity Solutions that adapt to complex and dynamic environments. "We are proud to be Recognized by Forrester for our offerings in Microsegmentation.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
