Yaber's New K3 and Popular T2 Projectors Wow Crowds at IFA 2024 with Stunning Sound and Design (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Yaber captivated audiences at IFA 2024, generating buzz with its newly K3/K3 Pro premier Projectors. Featuring thunderous extended bass and immersive Sound powered by dual 15W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio, the K3 series, with its brightest display yet, left visitors and media in awe. The exceptional audiovisual performance, combined with Yaber's patented NovaGlowTM and CoolSwiftTM technologies, quickly positioned the K3 series as a showstopper at the event, earning widespread acclaim and establishing Yaber as one of the most talked-about projector brands at IFA. Yaber also showcased its Popular T2/T2 Plus outdoor Projectors, including the T2 Plus Keith Haring special edition. The T2 series, known for its compact yet stylish Design, impressed visitors with its vibrant visuals and portability.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
