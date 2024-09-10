Yaber' s New K3 and Popular T2 Projectors Wow Crowds at IFA 2024 with Stunning Sound and Design

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 10,/PRNewswire/captivated audiences at IFA, generating buzzits newly K3/K3 Pro premier. Featuring thunderous extended bass and immersivepowered by dual 15W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio, the K3 series,its brightest display yet, left visitors and media in awe. The exceptional audiovisual performance, combined's patented NovaGlowTM and CoolSwiftTM technologies, quickly positioned the K3 series as a showstopper at the event, earning widespread acclaim and establishingas one of the most talked-about projector brands at IFA.also showcased itsT2/T2 Plus outdoor, including the T2 Plus Keith Haring special edition. The T2 series, known for its compact yet stylish, impressed visitorsits vibrant visuals and portability.