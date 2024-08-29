Nexus Interactive, la vera rivoluzione per migliorare il lavoro degli sviluppatori del gaming blockchain (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Nexus Interactive sta rapidamente emergendo come un attore chiave nel settore del gaming Web3, unendo la tecnologia blockchain, l’intelligenza artificiale e una community in crescita per creare esperienze di gioco realmente innovative e coinvolgenti. La recente raccolta fondi di 2 milioni di dollari, guidata da importanti player del settore come Animoca Brands, Jump Crypto e Maven Capital, rappresenta un importante passo avanti per l’azienda. Questo cospicuo finanziamento non solo rafforza la posizione di Nexus Interactive nel mercato, ma mostra anche il forte interesse da parte degli investitori nel potenziale della compagnia. Il successo di Nexus Interactive è radicato in un’infrastruttura unica composta da tre componenti principali: Nexus Play, Nexus Build e Nexus Share.Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247Notizie su altre fonti
- Mar’s Gaming Garage: Until Dawn - Mario Orozco For my first game review of the new semester, I took a recommendation from an anthropology major and played Until Dawn. With the game getting a remaster in the coming months, now is a ... thelumberjack
- Remedy Entertainment is teaming up with Annapurna Interactive to bring Alan Wake and Control to film and TV — and there's news for Control 2 - Remedy Entertainment is self-publishing Control 2 thanks to a team-up with Annapurna interactive, with the latter also helping the former with film and TV adaptions. msn
- The Influence Of Artificial Intelligence On Game Development - Artificial Intelligence (AI) has profoundly impacted game development, reshaping how games are designed, developed, and experienced. From enhancing gameplay to revolutionizing narrative design, AI is ... thegamehaus
