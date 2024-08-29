Nexus Interactive la vera rivoluzione per migliorare il lavoro degli sviluppatori del gaming blockchain

Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024)sta rapidamente emergendo come un attore chiave nel settore delWeb3, unendo la tecnologia, l’intelligenza artificiale e una community in crescita per creare esperienze di gioco realmente innovative e coinvolgenti. La recente raccolta fondi di 2 milioni di dollari, guidata da importanti player del settore come Animoca Brands, Jump Crypto e Maven Capital, rappresenta un importante passo avanti per l’azienda. Questo cospicuo finanziamento non solo rafforza la posizione dinel mercato, ma mostra anche il forte interesse da parteinvestitori nel potenziale della compagnia. Il successo diè radicato in un’infrastruttura unica composta da tre componenti principali:Play,Build eShare.