Infosys to Introduce High-Performance Generative AI-Powered Telco Solutions Based on NVIDIA NIMs (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Empowering Telcos with cutting-edge AI-driven Solutions, leveraging Infosys Topaz and NVIDIA NIM BENGALURU, India, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA for AI-Powered, customer-centric Solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence for Telcos. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, Solutions, and platforms using Generative AI technologies, the collaboration will help Telcos enhance their customer experiences, streamline network operations, and accelerate service delivery.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
