La nuova sfida di Todd Snyder (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Todd Snyder avrebbe potuto fare l’attore. È la prima cosa che penso quando lo vedo seduto sulla sedia del trucco. Ricorda un attore della vecchia Hollywood, un po’ Kurt Russell e un po’ Chris Cooper. Todd Snyder avrebbe potuto fare l’attore, ma fortunatamente per i fan dell’abbigliamento maschile ha scelto di fare il designer. Se non l’avete mai sentito nominare un po’ è colpa vostra, ma diciamo che siete giustificati. Con un curriculum che comprende nomi come Polo Ralph Lauren, Gap e J.Crew, Snyder si è fatto le ossa nei pilastri della moda americana finendo, nel 2011, per fondare il suo marchio omonimo. Da lì le cose sono andate piuttosto bene tanto che oggi, tredici anni dopo aver inaugurato il suo brand, Todd Snyder ha scelto di lanciarsi in una nuova sfida: collaborare con Woolrich e diventare il Global Creative Director della sua nuova linea, Black Label.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
