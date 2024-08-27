Orphan Black | la showrunner di Echoes spiega l' assenza di Tatiana Maslany dallo spin-off

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) I fan disi aspettavano di vedere un cameo speciale della starnella serie-off, manon è apparsa, ecco perché. I fan disi aspettavano di vedere un cameo speciale della starnella successiva serie-off,. Alla fine lanon è apparsa, ma la suanon è dovuta a una mancanza di impegno.: la serie conprosegue in versione audiolibri Il ritorno tanto atteso diSecondo TVLine, ladi, Anna Fishko ha commentato la mancanza di camei dellanella nuova serie. Fishko ha confermato che allaera stato chiesto di tornare come clone di Leda in, e per qualcosa