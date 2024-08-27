Orphan Black: la showrunner di Echoes spiega l'assenza di Tatiana Maslany dallo spin-off (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) I fan di Orphan Black si aspettavano di vedere un cameo speciale della star Tatiana Maslany nella serie spin-off Orphan Black: Echoes, ma Maslany non è apparsa, ecco perché. I fan di Orphan Black si aspettavano di vedere un cameo speciale della star Tatiana Maslany nella successiva serie spin-off, Orphan Black: Echoes. Alla fine la Maslany non è apparsa, ma la sua assenza non è dovuta a una mancanza di impegno. Orphan Black: la serie con Tatiana Maslany prosegue in versione audiolibri Il ritorno tanto atteso di Maslany Secondo TVLine, la showrunner di Orphan Black: Echoes, Anna Fishko ha commentato la mancanza di camei della Maslany nella nuova serie. Fishko ha confermato che alla Maslany era stato chiesto di tornare come clone di Leda in Echoes, e per qualcosaLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Orphan Black: la showrunner di Echoes spiega l'assenza di Tatiana Maslany dallo spin-off - Secondo TVLine, la showrunner di orphan black: Echoes, Anna Fishko ha commentato la mancanza di camei della Maslany nella nuova serie. Fishko ha confermato che alla Maslany era stato chiesto di ... movieplayer
- Is There an Orphan Black: Echoes Episode 11 Release Date or Has It Ended - Is there an orphan black: Echoes Episode 11 release date or is the show over With its captivating storyline and compelling characters, orphan black: Echoes has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ... msn
- Has Orphan Black: Echoes Been Canceled or Renewed for Season 2 - With the conclusion of its first season, fans are eagerly awaiting news of the acclaimed series orphan black: Echoes being canceled or renewed. The show’s popularity and cliffhanger ending have fueled ... msn
Video Orphan BlackVideo Orphan Black