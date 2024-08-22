Spiro Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Hires in Events and Activations

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Influential Executives Bring Decades of Expertise to Elevate Client Experiences LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Leading global brand experience agency™ proudly announces the addition of two seasoned professionals to itsanddivision. Jennifer Shankman joins as Executive Vice President, Brand Activationand Julie Haferkamp as Senior Vice President, Sales Brand Activation. These key appointments underscore's commitment to enhancing its core capabilities and creating exceptional client experiences. "This is an exciting time foras we continue to build on our past achievements and look toward the future," said Jeff Stelmach, global president of. "The addition of Jen and Julieour ability to deliver best-in-class global experiences for our clients.