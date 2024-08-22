Record levels of global generosity - Indonesia is world's most generous country with Kenya second and Singapore rising to third, according to World Giving Index 2024 (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Around the World, a Record 4.3 billion people helped someone they didn't know, volunteered time or donated money to a good cause in the preceding month according to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index 2024. The World's most generous country is Indonesia for the seventh year in a row, where 90% of Indonesians donated money to charity and 65% volunteered their time. Kenya is the second most generous country, rising from third last year. Singapore has risen 19 places to third, increasing its overall Index score from 49% to 61% year on year. The positive results for Singapore follow recent Government initiatives to bolster philanthropy and volunteering. The CAF World Giving Index is one of the biggest surveys on Giving ever produced, interviewing millions of people around the World since 2009.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Around the World, a Record 4.3 billion people helped someone they didn't know, volunteered time or donated money to a good cause in the preceding month according to the Charities Aid Foundation's World Giving Index 2024. The World's most generous country is Indonesia for the seventh year in a row, where 90% of Indonesians donated money to charity and 65% volunteered their time. Kenya is the second most generous country, rising from third last year. Singapore has risen 19 places to third, increasing its overall Index score from 49% to 61% year on year. The positive results for Singapore follow recent Government initiatives to bolster philanthropy and volunteering. The CAF World Giving Index is one of the biggest surveys on Giving ever produced, interviewing millions of people around the World since 2009.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Mingyang’s OceanX Sets Record: World’s Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail - GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - On August 13, OceanX, the world's largest single capacity floating wind power platform, embarked on its journey from Guangzhou to the Yangjiang Mingyang Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm in Guangdong, China. After a 191-nautical-mile, over 50-hour tow, the platform's arrival marks the commencement of […]. sbircialanotizia
- Mingyang's OceanX Sets Record: World's Most Powerful Floating Wind Turbine Successfully Sets Sail - For more information, please visit https: //www. This innovative cable-stayed design has redefined the load transfer path of traditional wind turbines. Unlike traditional steel floating foundations, OceanX's floating foundation consists of three floats, concrete arms and connectors. The latest advancements in deep-sea floating wind power are setting new standards for human exploration of the ocean, while decreasing the cost per kWh to make the offshore wind more affordable. liberoquotidiano
- Un giocatore collega 444 console ad un singolo TV ed ottiene il Guinness World Records - Il nostro possiede infatti una collezione a tema videoludico contraddistinto dalla presenza di migliaia di prodotti, ma il record di cui sopra è stata ottenuto grazie alla decisione di collegare nientemeno che 444 console ad una singola TV. Ibrahim Al-Nasser ha rivelato di essere riuscito a collegare tutti questi hardware da gaming ad un solo monitor utilizzando un sistema intricato di cavi, prolunghe ed adattatori. game-experience
Video Record levelsVideo Record levels