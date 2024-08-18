Pitbull interviene su Kesha dopo le polemiche: “Non sono stato io” (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Venerdì scorso i fan di Kesha si sono accorti che il nome della loro beniamina era sparito dal video di Timber caricato su You Tube. dopo questo inspiegabile cambiamento un’enorme polemica ha travolto Pitbull, che è stato accusato di essere coinvolto in questa mossa (davvero poco furba). “Togliere il nome di Kesha dal video musicale di Timber è un atto disgustoso. Soprattutto perché è lei la ragione principale per cui la canzone è popolare e inoltre non ha ancora ricevuto i milioni che le devono in royalties”. “Non bastava quello che le hanno fatto, adesso questo le toglie il nome anche dal video, come se non fosse lei il motivo del successo del brano”. “Scriviamo tutti sotto ai suoi post e facciamoci sentire. Togliere i riferimenti a Kesha è una cosa vergognosa. Lui dovrebbe davvero chiedere scusa per quello che ha fatto e spero che lo faccia molto presto”.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
- Kesha's name removed from title credit of Pitbull’s 2013 hit 'Timber' on YouTube - Social media users have noticed that American pop singer kesha's name has been removed from the title credit of the 2013 hit single "Timber" by rapper pitbull on YouTube, although her name still ... tribune.pk
- American singer-songwriter Kesha removed from title credit of 2013 ‘Timber’ collaboration with rapper Pitbull on Youtube - Eagle-eyed social media users have noticed that pop singer kesha's has been removed from the title of a 2013 hit single by rapper pitbull on ... malaymail
- 00s rapper who got everyone on the dancefloor was sending a warning to the world - Many will remember the Miami -born rapper, real name Armando Christian Pérez, from floor fillers like I Know You Want Me ( Calle Ocho) and Hotel Room Service. metro.co.uk
