Pitbull interviene su Kesha dopo le polemiche | Non sono stato io

Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy

(Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Venerdì scorso i fan disiaccorti che il nome della loro beniamina era sparito dal video di Timber caricato su You Tube.questo inspiegabile cambiamento un’enorme polemica ha travolto, che èaccusato di essere coinvolto in questa mossa (davvero poco furba). “Togliere il nome didal video musicale di Timber è un atto disgustoso. Soprattutto perché è lei la ragione principale per cui la canzone è popolare e inoltre non ha ancora ricevuto i milioni che le devono in royalties”. “Non bastava quello che le hanno fatto, adesso questo le toglie il nome anche dal video, come se non fosse lei il motivo del successo del brano”. “Scriviamo tutti sotto ai suoi post e facciamoci sentire. Togliere i riferimenti aè una cosa vergognosa. Lui dovrebbe davvero chiedere scusa per quello che ha fatto e spero che lo faccia molto presto”.