MAZDA EZ-6 confirmed as a truly global model

MAZDA recently showcased the design and development process of its first electric sedan, the MAZDA EZ-6, to users from China for the first time in its headquarters in Hiroshima. In July, the vehicle successfully rolled off the assembly line at Changan MAZDA, MAZDA's joint venture in China. Concurrently, MAZDA and Changan MAZDA signed an Agreement on Electric Vehicle Export Cooperation, designating Changan MAZDA as its exclusive Chinese new energy R&D and production base facing the global market. This fully demonstrates that the MAZDA EZ-6 will be MAZDA's first global new energy vehicle. The MAZDA EZ-6 would be officially launched in the fall of 2024 as a global model, and first available in the Chinese and European markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
