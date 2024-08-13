MAZDA EZ-6 confirmed as a truly global model

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) NANJING, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/recently showcased the design and development process of its first electric sedan, theEZ-6, to users from China for the first time in its headquarters in Hiroshima. In July, the vehicle successfully rolled off the assembly line at Changan's joint venture in China. Concurrently,and Changansigned an Agreement on Electric Vehicle Export Cooperation, designating Changanas its exclusive Chinese new energy R&D and production base facing themarket. This fully demonstrates that theEZ-6 will be's firstnew energy vehicle. TheEZ-6 would be officially launched in the fall of 2024 as a, and first available in the Chinese and European markets.