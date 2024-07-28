Thunderbolts*: il cast presenta il film al SDCC fornendo alcune anticipazioni (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Thunderbolts*: il cast presenta il film al SDCC fornendo alcune anticipazioni La nuova super-squadra della Marvel, i Thunderbolts*, ha fatto il suo debutto al Comic-Con di San Diego sabato attraverso un filmato in anteprima – e un cast relativamente riservato – durante il panel del MCU. L’intero cast è poi salito sul palco della Hall H insieme al capo dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, compreso David Harbour in costume da Red Guardian. Ma i suoi colleghi non hanno ricevuto il promemoria. “Oh mio Dio, non vi siete vestiti?”, ha esclamato Harbour. “Ragazzi! Ragazzi! Ho mandato quell’e-mail! Avevamo detto che ci saremmo vestiti eleganti perché era il Comic-Con!”. Harbour è uscito rapidamente per cambiarsi.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
