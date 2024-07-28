Thunderbolts* | il cast presenta il film al SDCC fornendo alcune anticipazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di domenica 28 luglio 2024): ililalLa nuova super-squadra della Marvel, i, ha fatto il suo debutto al Comic-Con di San Diego sabato attraverso unato in anteprima – e unrelativamente riservato – durante il panel del MCU. L’interoè poi salito sul palco della Hall H insieme al capo dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, compreso David Harbour in costume da Red Guardian. Ma i suoi colleghi non hanno ricevuto il promemoria. “Oh mio Dio, non vi siete vestiti?”, ha esclamato Harbour. “Ragazzi! Ragazzi! Ho mandato quell’e-mail! Avevamo detto che ci saremmo vestiti eleganti perché era il Comic-Con!”. Harbour è uscito rapidamente per cambiarsi.