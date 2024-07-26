Chocolate Glaze Hair, il colore che non sapevi di volere questa estate (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) L’estate 2024 punta al brunette look, ma nello specifico valorizza soprattutto la tendenza del Chocolate Glaze Hair, scelto da Kaia Gerber. Il castano torna alla ribalta d’estate e una delle sfumature che sembra piacere di più, soprattutto alle celebrità, è il Chocolate Glaze. Un colore dolcissimo che strizza l’occhio alla golosità del cioccolato, ma intenso ed efficace come già dimostrato da Kaia Gerber. La top model non ha perso l’occasione di rimarcare la tendenza del momento facendola sua. Crediti: Instagram/Bryce Scarlett – VelvetMagDi fatto non ha rinunciato neppure alla lunghezza estrema d’estate, nonostante le temperature richiedano spesso e volentieri acconciature alte e raccolte per evitare di accusare troppo il caldo. La proposta di Kaia Gerber è estremamente glam, ma non è la prima celebrità ad aver optato per una sfumatura di castano dolcissimo per l’estate 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
