Legacy of Kain | Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered appare al San Diego Comic-Con l’annuncio è vicino?

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) In rete stanno circolando delle immagini, scattate da alcuni visitatori sullo showfloor al San-Con di San, dove è possibile leggere il nomeof; 2sotto alcune statuette legate alla serie. Come segnalato prontamente su ResetEra, in una delle tante vetrine esposte direttamente all’evento in programma in questo momento in quel di San, sono presenti un paio di statuette legate alla celeberrima serie videoludica. E proprio sotto a questi oggetti da collezione è presente un cartellino identificativo che rivela che questi due nuovi prodotti sono legati nientemeno che alledei due capitoli diof