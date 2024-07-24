Usa | Biden il competitor Trump non stop e Kamala Harris starting | american style

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Lunedì mattina, primo die, in Occidente molti avranno creduto che la notizia cheavesse abbandonato la competizione per ottenere il secondo mandato presidenziale fosse falsa, si sarà dovuto ricredere nel lasso di pochi minuti. È pur vero che con tante fake news che circolano velocemente sui mezzi dell’informazione, anche quel ritiro inaspettato, non pertanto escluso a priori, sarebbe potuto appartenere alla categoria. Giusto il tempo di riprendersi, tra l’altro da questa parte del mondo era lunedì mattina, quindi è partito il gioco della caccia a chi, era presumibile, avrebbe potuto saperne di più, anche solo per sommi capi. A questo punto l’attività cara soprattutto ai popoli del Mediterraneo, quella riassumibile nella frase: “So tutto, e quanto non dovessi sapere, lo invento”, parte alla grande nel gioco a chi sull’argomento ne sa di più.