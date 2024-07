AMI Joins NXP Semiconductors Partner Program to Bolster Support for Embedded Arm Solutions

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, announces today that it has formally joined the NXP®. Through its participation in this, AMI will continue toits world-classfor our dynamic Aptio® UEFI Firmware forArm®, as well as our MegaRAC® Manageabilityand Tektagon™ Platform Root of Trust, featuringfor several innovative chipset platforms from NXP. AMI's focus remains on offering the most comprehensive UEFIin the industry that empower Arm platform vendors to easily attain multi-OS, such as Ubuntu® and Windows® IoT OS, and industry-standard certifications like Arm SystemReady, Windows Logo, Ubuntu Certified and the Firmware Test Suite (FWTS) from Canonical.