Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024), July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/TheInternationalEquipment Fair () is set to take place infrom October 12th to 15th, 2024. With an expected attendance of over 200,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, the exhibition is poised to be a global showcase of cutting-edge technology. Over 4,000 enterprises will be exhibiting their latest advancements inequipment.'shas witnessed remarkable growth, reaching acapitalization of 1.27 trillion yuan ($179 billion) in 2023, as reported byDaily. For over 40 years,has been steadfast in its mission to create a global platform for international exchanges, cross-border trade, and diverse collaborations. With 10 exhibition halls,will showcase the latestand technologies across the entire industry.