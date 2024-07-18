China's Medical Device Market Value Hits $179B, 90th CMEF in Shenzhen to Feature a Plethora of Technological Products (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Shenzhen, China, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The 90th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) is set to take place in Shenzhen from October 12th to 15th, 2024. With an expected attendance of over 200,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, the exhibition is poised to be a global showcase of cutting-edge technology. Over 4,000 enterprises will be exhibiting their latest advancements in Medical equipment. China's Medical Device Market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a Market capitalization of 1.27 trillion yuan ($179 billion) in 2023, as reported by China Daily. For over 40 years, CMEF has been steadfast in its mission to create a global platform for international exchanges, cross-border trade, and diverse collaborations. With 10 exhibition halls, CMEF will showcase the latest Products and technologies across the entire industry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
