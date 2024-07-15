VIDEO: I Wyatt Sicks interrompono il Pat McAfee Show, consegnata una nuova videocassetta che verrà mostrata a Raw (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Durante l’odierna puntata del Pat McAfee Show, l’omonimo conduttore e commentatore di Raw ha visto una nuova intromissione dei Wyatts Sicks che, dopo aver mostrato a schermo le parole “sei un bugiardo“, hanno interrotto la trasmissione e lasciato una nuova VIDEOcassetta nello studio, dopo un breve blackout. Sempre più al centro degli “attacchi” della stable guidata da Uncle Howdy, McAfee rivelerà il contenuto di questo nuovo messaggio stanotte a Raw, quando verrà mandato in onda per l’ennesima volta. Staremo a vedere se la situazione evolverà in qualche modo, vista l’apparizione dal vivo di Bo Dallas di sette giorni fa all’interno dell’ufficio del General Manager Adam Pearce. .Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
