VIDEO | I Wyatt Sicks interrompono il Pat McAfee Show consegnata una nuova videocassetta che verrà mostrata a Raw

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Durante l’odierna puntata del Pat, l’omonimo conduttore e commentatore di Raw ha visto unaintromissione deiche, dopo aver mostrato a schermo le parole “sei un bugiardo“, hanno interrotto la trasmissione e lasciato unacassetta nello studio, dopo un breve blackout. Sempre più al centro degli “attacchi” della stable guidata da Uncle Howdy,rivelerà il contenuto di questo nuovo messaggio stanotte a Raw, quandomandato in onda per l’ennesima volta. Staremo a vedere se la situazione evolverà in qualche modo, vista l’apparizione dal vivo di Bo Dallas di sette giorni fa all’interno dell’ufficio del General Manager Adam Pearce. .