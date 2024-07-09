Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 9 lug 2024

Comviva unveils next-generation AI Workbench to accelerate customer growth programs for CSPs

NEW DELHI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the release of an all-new no-code AI Workbench for its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio. MobiLytix™ AIx empowers businesses and marketers to independently initiate AI-based customer value management (CVM) initiatives in both B2C and B2B areas. With its latest enhancements, Comviva offers a library of over a hundred ready-to-use AI model frameworks specifically designed for marketing and revenue growth programs. These frameworks support CSPs in customer value management, sales, CRM, and OM/SM areas. The platform has been instrumental in delivering many key use cases such as churn prediction, next-best offers, AI-driven cross-sell/upsell, send-time optimization, customer profile enrichment, customer care, order fallout prediction, fulfillment lead time prediction and sales forecasting.
