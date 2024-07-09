Comviva unveils next-generation AI Workbench to accelerate customer growth programs for CSPs

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) NEW DELHI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the global leader inexperience and data monetization solutions, today announced the release of an all-new no-code AIfor its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio. MobiLytix™ AIx empowers businesses and marketers to independently initiate AI-basedvalue management (CVM) initiatives in both B2C and B2B areas. With its latest enhancements,offers a library of over a hundred ready-to-use AI model frameworks specifically designed for marketing and revenue. These frameworks supportinvalue management, sales, CRM, and OM/SM areas. The platform has been instrumental in delivering many key use cases such as churn prediction,-best offers, AI-driven cross-sell/upsell, send-time optimization,profile enrichment,care, order fallout prediction, fulfillment lead time prediction and sales forecasting.