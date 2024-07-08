Qamcom DDS and DeStor Partner to Enhance Data Security and Privacy (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) BRUSSELS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Qamcom DDS is making its entry into the Decentralized Storage Services market by signing with DeStor, the market leader in Web3 storage solutions. The Partnership aims to provide Enhanced Security, robustness, and petabyte-scale storage services. DeStor's platform offers verifiable storage solutions that ensure Data integrity and availability through daily Data verification. This Partnership allows Qamcom DDS to store its extensive Data securely and efficiently, ensuring confidentiality and protection, perfectly aligning with the company's core values of user Privacy and Security. Johan Lassing, Co-Founder & CEO of Qamcom, shared his excitement: "In collaboration with DeStor and Filecoin Foundation we can now develop technologies that improve how humanity stores, shares, and accesses information.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Qamcom DDS and DeStor Partner to Enhance Data Security and Privacy - ...m, CEO of Fieldstream and continues, "We are very happy to partner with leading technology companies such as Qamcom and DeStor. Data security is our top priority and we are always looking to be in ... adnkronos
