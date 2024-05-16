Fonte : cinemaserietv di 16 mag 2024

Never Let Go - il trailer dell’horror con Halle Berry vi mette sulle corde

Never Let Go, il trailer dell’horror con Halle Berry vi mette sulle corde (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Lionsgate ha appena rilasciato il trailer di Never Let Go, un nuovo horror del regista francese Alexandre Aya che vede protagonista Halle Berry in uno scenario post apocalittico e con una storia che ricorda un po’ il film A Quiet Place. La pellicola uscirà nelle sale USA il 27 settembre. Nel trailer, Halle Berry è una madre che vive in una casa nei boschi insieme ai due figli adolescenti (interpretati da Percy Daggs IV e Anthony B. Jenkins) in condizioni di indigenza e in un clima di paura raramente mitigato da momenti di leggerezza. La madre dei ragazzi fa riferimento ad una situazione difficile che loro stanno vivendo “da quando il mondo è finito”, ma soprattutto istruisce i due ragazzi a restare sempre collegati tra di loro e alla casa, con un misterioso sistema di ...
