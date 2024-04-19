(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) SHENZHEN, China, April 18,/PRNewswire/is excited to participate in NAB, where we engageourand introduce the Tribex hydraulic carbon fiber tripod Kit, VB212 mini V-Mount battery, creator tool kit, all-in-one mobile video kit, and HawkLock quick-release ecosystem. The VB212 mini V mount battery and HawkLock quick-release ecosystem have won theNABProduct of the Year, been recognized and celebrated as the most significant and promising newx Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit: Redefining the speed and convenience of tripods. This tripod is a game-changer for. It has a Patented X-clutch Hydraulic ...

SmallRig has unveiled a line of innovative products, co-designed with professional creators at 2024 NAB Show - SmallRig is excited to participate in NAB Show 2024, where we engage with our creators and introduce the Tribex hydraulic carbon fiber tripod Kit, VB212 mini V-Mount battery, creator tool kit, ...adnkronos

New products from SmallRig include Caleb Pike Mini V Mount Battery - SmallRig has two products on show at NAB: the SmallRig X Caleb Pike mini V Mount Battery and the SmallRig x Andyax Creator Tool Kit.redsharknews

AI drives future of U.S. broadcast, media, entertainment industry - Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend at the ongoing U.S. largest annual show for media, entertainment and technology ...macaubusiness