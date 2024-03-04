AEW | Will Ospreay è troppo forte per Takeshita | nuova sfida in famiglia a Dynamite I dettagli

AEW: Will Ospreay è troppo forte per Takeshita, nuova sfida in famiglia a Dynamite. I dettagli (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Vittoria a Revolution per Will Ospreay che ha piegato, al termine di un incontro bellissimo, Konosuke Takeshita, partner del britannico nella Don Callis Family. Ma le sfide “in famiglia” per Ospreay non sono finite, visto che il rientrante Kyle Fletcher sfiderà proprio il nuovo acquisto AEW dopodomani, in quel di Dynamite, in una puntata attesissima. Per il partner di Ospreay nello United Empire, al primo match in AEW dallo scorso fine gennaio quando fronteggiò Chris Jericho, dopo un breve face-off con il proprio leader è scattato un abbraccio spontaneo, simbolo di una leale sfida che si terrà tra poco meno di 48 ore in quel di Duluth, Georgia. THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite.#ROH World TV Champion @kylefletcherpro returns ...
