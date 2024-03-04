AEW: Will Ospreay è troppo forte per Takeshita, nuova sfida in famiglia a Dynamite. I dettagli
Fra poco meno di un mese arriverà il primo PPV in casa AEW e si tratta di AEW Revolution che sarà un evento molto importante dato che segnerà anche il ... (zonawrestling)
Arrivano aggiornamenti su Will Ospreay. L’Aerial Assassin, che ha firmato con la AEW alla fine del 2023, farà il suo ritorno in federazione a febbraio, ... (zonawrestling)
Durante la puntata di AEW Rampage andata in scena la scorsa notte, la compagnia ha reso noto un nuovo match che va ad unirsi alla card di Worlds End, ... (zonawrestling)
Revolution 2024 – Pagelle del PPV della AEW: Revolution 2024 è stato l’ultimo Premium Live Event della WWE, vediamo come è andata a finire con le nostre pagelle.theshieldofwrestling
WWE 2K24 delivers another solid bout of ringside bliss: Similarly, move further down the timeline and the lack of the now AEW-based Edge and Christian means none of their memorable ladder matches with the Hardy Boyz (who are also missing) are featured here ...videogameschronicle
