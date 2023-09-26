Arctech Conducts In-depth Cooperation with the Technical University of Madrid on Wind Tunnel Laboratory (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On September 22nd, Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega from the Technical University of Madrid visited Arctech and both parties have successfully joined in an agreement on deepening Cooperation on the Wind Tunnel Laboratory. Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez is an internationally renowned Wind Tunnel expert who has participated in over 70 Wind Tunnel studies in fields such as building aerodynamics, bridge aerodynamics and aeroelasticity, Wind energy, solar energy, and has also led multiple Wind Tunnel experiments on photovoltaic tracker in Spain. Professor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On September 22nd, Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega from the Technical University of Madrid visited Arctech and both parties have successfully joined in an agreement on deepening Cooperation on the Wind Tunnel Laboratory. Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez is an internationally renowned Wind Tunnel expert who has participated in over 70 Wind Tunnel studies in fields such as building aerodynamics, bridge aerodynamics and aeroelasticity, Wind energy, solar energy, and has also led multiple Wind Tunnel experiments on photovoltaic tracker in Spain. Professor ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
UCIIM: convegno PNRR e Codice dei Contratti siciliareport.it
Arctech Conducts In-depth Cooperation with the Technical University of Madrid on Wind Tunnel Laboratory Benzinga
Arctech Conducts In-depth Cooperation with the Technical University of Madrid on Wind Tunnel LaboratoryKUNSHAN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22nd, Professor Mikel Ogueta Gutiérrez and Professor Omar Gómez Ortega from the Technical University of Madrid visited Arctech and both part ...
Arctech ConductsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arctech Conducts