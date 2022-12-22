Göran Marby Steps Down as ICANN President and CEO (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announces that the Board of Directors has accepted Göran Marby's resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Marby's departure is effective immediately. "On behalf of the Board I'd like to thank Göran for his leadership over the past six-and-a-half years. He served during a critical time in ICANN's history," said ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha. "He was instrumental in leading ICANN organization (org) through the final phase of the IANA stewardship transition from the U.S. Government and in setting a solid vision for ICANN's next chapter. He also championed ICANN's efforts to serve ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quel braccio di ferro tra russi e americani che deciderà il futuro di internetGoran Marby, capo dell'Icann, aveva messo in guardia nel pieno della sfida che la posta in gioca era altissima: "In futuro le persone in tutto il mondo potrebbero non essere in grado di connettersi a ...
L'elezione che potrebbe segnare il futuro di internetSe dovesse vincere il candidato sbagliato, dice Göran Marby, capo dell Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers (Icann), il rischio è altissimo: ' Le persone di tutto il mondo potrebbero ...
