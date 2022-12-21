Calcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022Ultime Blog

Ministry of Culture | Moldova commits to developing a sustainable tourism industry in partnership with GSTC

Ministry of Culture: Moldova commits to developing a sustainable tourism industry in partnership with GSTC (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) CHISINAU, Moldova, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Moldova has taken an important step in its commitment to sustainability in the tourism industry through its recent partnership with the Global sustainable tourism Council (GSTC). Promoting implementation of GSTC's sustainability criteria will ensure that Moldova's tourism sector is aligned with the industry's highest global standards for sustainable tourism.  This commitment was confirmed by signing a partnership Agreement between the Moldovan Ministry of Culture, the government authority coordinating ...
