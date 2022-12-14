The Batman: James Gunn fa chiarezza sul coinvolgimento di Robert Pattinson nel DC Universe (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) James Gunn ha voluto rispondere ad alcune indiscrezioni sul futuro di Robert Pattinson, interprete di Batman, nel DC Universe. James Gunn, in questi giorni, sta smentendo molte indiscrezioni riguardanti il DC Universe e tra i tweet più recenti ci sono quelli riguardanti le notizie apparse online riguardanti la versione di Batman interpretata da Robert Pattinson. Un articolo di Variety sosteneva infatti che i nuovi CEO dei DC Studios starebbero valutando la possibilità di inserire il personaggio in altri progetti. Con un tweet pubblicato online, James Gunn ha ora spiegato: "Ci sono pochi reporter a cui voglio più bene rispetto a quanto ne voglia ad Adam ...Leggi su movieplayer
