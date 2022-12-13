New European Centre of Excellence for Solid-State Lithium Batteries to be Established (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) GENK, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SOLiTHOR who is at the forefront of next generation Solid-State Lithium Batteries has entered into a 10-year contract with Punch Powertrain nv - global pioneers of innovative transmission systems solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles - to establish a European Centre of Excellence for Solid-State Lithium Batteries at its site in Sint Truiden, Belgium. The contract gives SOLiTHOR 3,000 sq. metres of plant site, owned by the investment company, LRM which has excellent facilities including test rooms that are built to a very high standard and are ready for immediate use. SOLiTHOR will move into the plant in January 2023 and will start ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
