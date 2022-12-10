Cipresso Toscano: una pianta senza tempo che contraddistingue la ...Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoSPLATOON 3: LA BIG RUN È IN ARRIVOSYNCED entra in Open Beta il 10 dicembre THE LORDS OF THE FALLEN PRESENTA IL PRIMO GAMEPLAY Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order TrailerPrimo sguardo a Dune: Awakening durante i The Game AwardsGoddess of Victory: NIKKE aggiunge 2 nuovi personaggi e un tema ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us Part I, nuovo trailer e data d’uscita su pc (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) Tra la miriade di annunci importanti fatti durante lo showcase dei Game Awards di quest’anno, lo studio Naughty Dog, di proprietà di PlayStation, ha mostrato un breve trailer di 30 secondi di The Last of Us Part 1 affermando che il titolo è in uscita pure su pc a Partire dal 3 marzo 2023. Da quando questo remake è stato rivelato nel giugno 2022, è stato confermato che prima o poi sarebbe arrivato su PC, ma fino ad ora non erano state fornite ulteriori informazioni sul porting. I preordini sono disponibili sia su Steam che su Epic Games Store. Le caratteristiche e le specifiche del titolo per PC non sono ancora state fornite, ma il post sul blog ufficiale di Naughty Dog ha dichiarato che queste informazioni saranno rivelate “più vicino all’uscita“. Il titolo è uscito in esclusiva per PlayStation 5 a settembre di ...
