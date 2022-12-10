The Last of Us Part I, nuovo trailer e data d’uscita su pc (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) Tra la miriade di annunci importanti fatti durante lo showcase dei Game Awards di quest’anno, lo studio Naughty Dog, di proprietà di PlayStation, ha mostrato un breve trailer di 30 secondi di The Last of Us Part 1 affermando che il titolo è in uscita pure su pc a Partire dal 3 marzo 2023. Da quando questo remake è stato rivelato nel giugno 2022, è stato confermato che prima o poi sarebbe arrivato su PC, ma fino ad ora non erano state fornite ulteriori informazioni sul porting. I preordini sono disponibili sia su Steam che su Epic Games Store. Le caratteristiche e le specifiche del titolo per PC non sono ancora state fornite, ma il post sul blog ufficiale di Naughty Dog ha dichiarato che queste informazioni saranno rivelate “più vicino all’uscita“. Il titolo è uscito in esclusiva per PlayStation 5 a settembre di ...Leggi su screenworld
